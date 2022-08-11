Two people taken to hospital after house fire in northeast Charlotte
The fire happened at a home on Breezehill Lane.
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday evening.
According to CFD, the fire happened in the 11300 block of Breezehill Lane in the Houston Farms neighborhood.
Thirty firefighters were able to control the fire in 14 minutes.
Two of the five occupants were taken to an area hospital.
The fire is currently under investigation.
