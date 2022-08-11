Two people taken to hospital after house fire in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday evening.

According to CFD, the fire happened in the 11300 block of Breezehill Lane in the Houston Farms neighborhood.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 11300 block Breezehill Ln. 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 14 minutes. 2 of the 5 occupants were transported by @MecklenburgEMS to an area hospital. Fire is under investigation. https://t.co/pjMTpLpUF4 pic.twitter.com/ntYbvjqVnr — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 11, 2022

Thirty firefighters were able to control the fire in 14 minutes.

Two of the five occupants were taken to an area hospital.

The fire is currently under investigation.

