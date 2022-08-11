Tepper’s GT Real Estate offers $82 million to payoff Rock Hill bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Tepper’s GT Real Estate has announced a new plan to pay everyone in the bakruptcy case of the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. The announcement from GT Real Estate came on the eve of a court hearing to determine whether GT Real Estate should have to produce records, interviews and provide more transparency of the finances of the company and the project.

In a news release, GT Real Estate said the new reorgnization plan would make $82 million available to pay off claims from contractors and York County. Another $20 million or more would be set aside for Rock Hill from the proceeds of the sale of the property.

The plan was filed in Delaware bankruptcy court today and still has to be approved.

Here’s how GT Real Estate described the Plan of Reogrnaization.

• $60.5 million in cash funded into a settlement trust for the benefit of contractors, subcontractors and general unsecured creditors, which GTRE believes will be sufficient to pay all allowed claims in full;

• $21.165 million in cash to reimburse York County for all amounts it contributed to the project, plus interest; and

• $20.0 million or more from the available net proceeds (after clean-up and senior claims) of the sale of real property to make payments to the City of Rock Hill.

A source told WBTV that cleanup of the Rock Hill site could cost upwards of $15 million but Tepper’s companies would absorb the cost. The property could either be sold to a third part or the City of Rock Hill.

More details coming soon on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.