State health leaders launch new campaign to prepare kids for return to school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services kicks off the Know Before You Go campaign today.

The statewide initiative is geared toward helping North Carolinians to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The campaign also promotes information on COVID-19 testing and treatment, and it reminds North Carolinians of their rights to both services, with or without identification and insurance.

“Know Before You Go is a reminder to communities that as we send kids back to school and head into fall activities, it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and have access to testing and treatment,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley.

To date, more than 185 public and independent K-12 schools across 50 counties throughout the state have signed up for the campaign.

