Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) took three juvenile suspects into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle on University City Boulevard.

According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven.

Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint and then the suspects took the victim’s car.

Great work by the University Division getting armed robbery suspects into custody and recovering a stolen car. On August 10, just before 3 a.m., a victim was robbed at gunpoint by 3 juveniles who took the victim's car. This happened at a 7-Eleven on University City Blvd. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/FKHx81GspS — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 11, 2022

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the stolen car, but it did not stop, leading to a chase that ended in Belmont.

After a foot chase, police were able to arrest one of the three suspects involved in the robbery.

That suspect, who is 16 years old, was wearing a Department of Juvenile Justice ankle monitor due to a previous crime.

The 16-year-old was in possession of a ghost gun at the time of their arrest, and the stolen vehicle was returned to the victim.

Later in the day on Wednesday, police were able to identify the other two suspects using surveillance footage.

Police located the other two suspects, both 17-year-olds, along with another stolen vehicle, which was taken from Mooresville.

All three suspects have been arrested on secure custody orders.

Their charges include robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 16-year-old suspect is facing additional charges related to fleeing officers and reckless driving.

Related: Man leads Monroe Police on chase in stolen vehicle before arrest

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.