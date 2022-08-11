NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery

The suspects allegedly took the car at a 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard.
CMPD officers arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
CMPD officers arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole a vehicle on Wednesday morning.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) took three juvenile suspects into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle on University City Boulevard.

According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven.

Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint and then the suspects took the victim’s car.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the stolen car, but it did not stop, leading to a chase that ended in Belmont.

After a foot chase, police were able to arrest one of the three suspects involved in the robbery.

That suspect, who is 16 years old, was wearing a Department of Juvenile Justice ankle monitor due to a previous crime.

The 16-year-old was in possession of a ghost gun at the time of their arrest, and the stolen vehicle was returned to the victim.

Later in the day on Wednesday, police were able to identify the other two suspects using surveillance footage.

Police located the other two suspects, both 17-year-olds, along with another stolen vehicle, which was taken from Mooresville.

All three suspects have been arrested on secure custody orders.

Their charges include robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 16-year-old suspect is facing additional charges related to fleeing officers and reckless driving.

Related: Man leads Monroe Police on chase in stolen vehicle before arrest

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19 through Aug. 20 has been canceled.
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
Edward Francis Morgan, Jr., 55, of Concord was charged.
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte.
Homicide reported in north Charlotte
Cheek says she's looking forward to spending more time with her family and living a private...
CMS board member Rhonda Cheek reverses decision, announces run for re-election
Featuring Deacon Darren Bitter
2022 Monsignor McSweeney World Hunger Drive
GT Real Estate files new bankruptcy plan.
Tepper’s GT Real Estate offers $82 million to pay off Rock Hill bankruptcy