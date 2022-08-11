NC DHHS Flu
Rain possible for Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium

The gates open at the stadium at 5:30 p.m., with the celebration kicking off at 6 p.m.
Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is a First Alert for possible storms on Thursday, but fans are really hoping that rain doesn’t spoil the fun at Bank of America Stadium for the 2022 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest.

However, if the rain does come through, fans are reminded they can’t bring umbrellas into the stadium. Ponchos and rain gear are permitted.

The gates open at the stadium at 5:30 p.m., with the celebration kicking off at 6 p.m., followed by practice at 7 p.m., and music, Sir Purr, and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit.

In addition to no umbrellas, fans have to follow the clear bag policy. Those bags can’t be larger than 12 inches tall by 6 inches wide and 12 inches deep.

Prohibited items included camera bags and fanny packs.

In addition to the practice and performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr and the Black & Blue Crew, for the first time, fans will be able to participate in the fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristbands.

As far as the impact to traffic, there will be several street closures near the stadium that will start at 9 a.m. Thursday. They include:

  • Between Graham Street and Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Mint Street between Morehead Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue.

A full list of road closures can be found here.

