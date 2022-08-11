NC DHHS Flu
One dead after fatal shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

A 40-year-old man died after being shot in the torso following an altercation.
Joe Angel Rangel, 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Luis Alonso Torres
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say.

According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 8:10 p.m.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on Torres, but he did not survive.

After receiving information from witnesses, investigators determined that Torres had been in an altercation with 32-year-old Joe Angel Rangel.

Officers located Rangel in a nearby area and arrested him.

Rangel is being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting a public officer.

The Hickory Police Department is still conducting an ongoing investigation into the initial altercation between Torres and Rangel.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Hickory Police Department Investigator A. Callicut at 828-261-2623.

