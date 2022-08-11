Homicide reported in north Charlotte
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte.
The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes.
