Homicide reported in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte.

The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes.

This is a developing situation.

For the latest updates, download the free WBTV app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.