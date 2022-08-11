NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert issued today for showers, storms possible this afternoon ahead of Panthers Fan Fest

The weekend will be drier.
We have one more round of showers and thunderstorms on the way this afternoon before we get some changes in this hot and steamy pattern.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more round of showers and thunderstorms on the way this afternoon before we get some changes in this hot and steamy pattern just in time for the weekend.

  • First Alert rest of today: Showers and storms likely
  • Friday: Partly cloudy, PM isolated showers
  • Weekend Outlook: Mostly sunny, warm and less humid

As the first of two cold fronts begin to get closer to the Carolinas, showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop in our area this afternoon and evening. With the cloud cover and the showers, high temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, through the early overnight hours a few isolated to scattered storms will be possible across the piedmont. After the storms dissipate expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.

Fan Fest forecast
Fan Fest forecast(First Alert Weather)

Chances for showers and storms will be much lower on Friday. With the second cold front moving through the area, there will only be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Get ready for a pleasant weekend! Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm, and less humid with highs ranging from the mid-70s in the mountains to mid-80s across the piedmont.

As temperatures warm up and humidity begins to increase again, chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return for Monday and Tuesday; expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Next Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19 through Aug. 20 has been canceled.
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
Edward Francis Morgan, Jr., 55, of Concord was charged.
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

Latest News

First Alert issued today for showers, storms this afternoon ahead of Panthers Fan Fest
Rain could hamper Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium
A cold front passing through Charlotte and the WBTV area Thursday will be the trigger for more...
Al Conklin: First Alert Thursday for possible pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning
Al Conklin: First Alert Thursday for possible pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning