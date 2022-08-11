First Alert issued today for showers, storms possible this afternoon ahead of Panthers Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more round of showers and thunderstorms on the way this afternoon before we get some changes in this hot and steamy pattern just in time for the weekend.

First Alert rest of today: Showers and storms likely

Friday : Partly cloudy, PM isolated showers

Weekend Outlook: Mostly sunny, warm and less humid

As the first of two cold fronts begin to get closer to the Carolinas, showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop in our area this afternoon and evening. With the cloud cover and the showers, high temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, through the early overnight hours a few isolated to scattered storms will be possible across the piedmont. After the storms dissipate expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.

Fan Fest forecast (First Alert Weather)

Chances for showers and storms will be much lower on Friday. With the second cold front moving through the area, there will only be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Get ready for a pleasant weekend! Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm, and less humid with highs ranging from the mid-70s in the mountains to mid-80s across the piedmont.

As temperatures warm up and humidity begins to increase again, chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return for Monday and Tuesday; expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Next Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

