A few showers linger into Friday, with a pleasant weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move into the region overnight into early Friday, with passing rain showers at times. Pleasant weather develops for the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the piedmont, and 70s in the mountains.

Scattered rain and storms diminish in coverage overnight.

A few passing rain showers on Friday.

Pleasant weekend ahead, with milder temperatures.

Isolated to scattered rain and storms will continue into tonight as a cold front approaches and moves across the region. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the piedmont, with upper 50s for the mountains.

Friday will feature a few passing rain showers at times as a reinforcing shot of milder and drier air moves into the Carolinas, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s for the piedmont, and 70s in the mountains. A few passing rain showers are possible for Friday, with dry conditions expected for the weekend.

We will have pleasant weather this weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and low to mid 70s in the mountains.

Another chance for isolated to scattered storms develop early next week, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, with mid 70s in the mountains.

Tropical Update: At the moment we do not have any organized tropical threats, yet some weather data hints at more tropical activity to develop in the coming weeks.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

