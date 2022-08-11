NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

A few showers linger into Friday, with a pleasant weekend ahead

Highs for this weekend are expect to be more mild, topping out in the 80s.
We have one more round of showers and thunderstorms on the way this afternoon before we get some changes in this hot and steamy pattern.
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move into the region overnight into early Friday, with passing rain showers at times. Pleasant weather develops for the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the piedmont, and 70s in the mountains.

  • Scattered rain and storms diminish in coverage overnight.
  • A few passing rain showers on Friday.
  • Pleasant weekend ahead, with milder temperatures.

Isolated to scattered rain and storms will continue into tonight as a cold front approaches and moves across the region. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the piedmont, with upper 50s for the mountains.

Forecast over the next seven days
Forecast over the next seven days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Friday will feature a few passing rain showers at times as a reinforcing shot of milder and drier air moves into the Carolinas, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s for the piedmont, and 70s in the mountains.  A few passing rain showers are possible for Friday, with dry conditions expected for the weekend.

We will have pleasant weather this weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and low to mid 70s in the mountains.

Another chance for isolated to scattered storms develop early next week, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, with mid 70s in the mountains.

Tropical Update: At the moment we do not have any organized tropical threats, yet some weather data hints at more tropical activity to develop in the coming weeks.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great end to the work week and start to the weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19 through Aug. 20 has been canceled.
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
Two Nigerian men extradited from UK to US for defrauding App State of almost $2 million

Latest News

First Alert on Thursday for periods of rain and thunderstorms
First Alert issued today for showers, storms possible this afternoon ahead of Panthers Fan Fest
First Alert issued today for showers, storms this afternoon ahead of Panthers Fan Fest
First Alert for possible showers, storms ahead of Fan Fest
First Alert for possible showers, storms ahead of Fan Fest
Rain could hamper Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium