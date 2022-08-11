NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Educator arrested for distributing porn involving kids under 13, authorities say

Authorities say Brandon John Short, 23, was charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - An investigation has led to the arrest of an educator in Louisiana who is accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Brandon John Short was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

WAFB reports Short allegedly distributed images/videos that authorities said are believed to be child pornography on social media.

According to Short’s arrest warrant, the images/videos depicted young girls being sexually abused and assaulted by adult men, which were privately messaged to KIK users on the app.

Officials booked Short into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed that Short was hired in August 2021. School officials said his background check and fingerprints were cleared upon that employment.

According to the school system, Short was assigned as an itinerant teacher at Ryan Elementary School.

The 23-year-old has since been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina...
Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck
In May diners lined up when the Stag & Doe reopened for take out business.
Popular Rowan Co. restaurant’s dining room reopening after two-year pandemic closure

Latest News

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
Crime Stoppers: Search for armed robbery suspect
Crime Stoppers: Search for armed robbery suspect
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Amani Jada Bruce/Cary PD
Cary Police searching for missing 5-year-old girl abducted by mother