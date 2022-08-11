Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, near Birch Townhomes.

Once at the scene, police found a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim was a juvenile, but have not yet released the person’s name or age.

People who live in the area townhomes say they are tired of the violence, especially when it involves minors.

“I think with everyone in the community we are frustrated, concerned with the amount of juvenile victims and perpetrators at the same time,” Major Bryley of CMPD said. “Our goal is to try to get the word out especially with school starting back spending a lot of time in the community, spending time school resource officers.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

