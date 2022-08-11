NC DHHS Flu
CMS board member Rhonda Cheek reverses decision, announces run for re-election

She has been on the board of education since 2009.
Cheek says she's looking forward to spending more time with her family and living a private...
Cheek says she's looking forward to spending more time with her family and living a private life after her term ends.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A long-time Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board member who announced she would be stepping down at the end of her term has now reversed that decision, saying she has filed for re-election.

Rhonda Cheek made the announcement she would run for re-election Aug. 11, three months after she said she would not, citing health concerns in a new statement.

Cheek said she had been dealing with medical issues for 18 months before she chose not to run for re-election.

“I may be facing, including real concerns about a cancer diagnosis. I was rapidly losing weight and facing almost constant pain and anxiety, and every facet of my life was being impacted,” she wrote in a prepared statement. “This led to the decision to step away from re-election and focus solely on my health.”

Cheek went on to write that her health issues culminated with surgery and now that she has recovered, she will be running in the December election.

“I have regained my energy, strength and vitality; I also have peace of mind. While I never lost my passion and drive to work for our students, families and staff, my feisty spirit has now been renewed.”

Cheek has been on the board of education since 2009.

