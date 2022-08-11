Charlotte woman celebrates 98th birthday at long-time home on Beatties Ford

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For one Charlotte great, great grandmother turning 98 years old, Wednesday was all about her.

But in those 98 years living in Beatties Ford, the things she’s seen could fill a book.

Mrs. Louise Jones Williams has seen it all from the good to the bad.

But her time spent on Beatties Ford Road has brought her something you’ll notice quickly that means so much to her.

Her family showed up Wednesday evening to make this 98th birthday one she’ll never forget.

“It is really great to be this age,” she said.

Her neighborhood and home are right off Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte. She’s grown to love it for nearly 68 years.

“Oh, it was wonderful. It was wonderful. Just like this street was a great, big family street. Everybody on the street had kids. Coming out. Growing up around here, and everybody stuck together,” Williams recalled.

The great, great-grandmother had a big evening ahead.

“I feel good, feel real good with the help of the Lord, I feel wonderful.”

She couldn’t help but have tears of joy thinking about the love she has for her loved ones.

“I think that’s what keeps me going a lot.”

Some of her photos bring back memories that are decades old.

“Long time ago we get blankets put outside on the grass. You be out there all night long and nobody bother you.”

Nowadays, violence is often the headline in the area.

“It makes me sad, because it’s been a lot going on. It wasn’t like this when we moved here,” she said.

But Wednesday night was about celebrating a milestone and perhaps a chance to make plans for Sunday dinner.

“Macaroni and cheese macaroni and cheese and I ain’t going to leave my fried chicken out. I cook every day. Not every day I cook most of the big dinner on Sunday.”

She said she doesn’t have a secret to getting to 98 years old but her chores around the house, cleaning and cooking keep her on her feet.

And for the youth, she had this advice: listen to your parents, and elders. Stay out of trouble and get an education.

