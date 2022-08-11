NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another

Police say speed doesn’t appear to be a contributing factor.
One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte.
One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte.

The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood.

Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda – were found with heavy damage.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Devon Oliver Kerr, 29. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that Kerr was heading northeast when he went left of center and crossed into the path of the oncoming Honda, hitting it head-on.

Officers say speed doesn’t appear to be a contributing factor.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169 ext. 5 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

