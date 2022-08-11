NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cary Police searching for missing 5-year-old girl abducted by mother

Amani Jada Bruce/Cary PD
Amani Jada Bruce/Cary PD(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cary Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Amani Jada Bruce was last seen with the accused abductor, 38-year-old Crystal Beatrice Walston, who is her biological mother. The location of the abduction is 110-1A Rosedown Dr. in Cary.

The two were last seen leaving from 215 Bracken St. in Sanford, heading towards downtown Sanford in a silver 2011 Lexus RX350, North Carolina registration of JKC-6112.

Bruce is a Black female, approximately 3-foot-8, weighing 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front.

Walston is a Black female, approximately 5-foot-11, weighing 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and could be wearing a black V-neck scrub top, black scrub pants and Carolina blue gripping socks.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Cary Police Department immediately at (919) 469-4012, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina...
Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck
In May diners lined up when the Stag & Doe reopened for take out business.
Popular Rowan Co. restaurant’s dining room reopening after two-year pandemic closure

Latest News

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
Crime Stoppers: Search for armed robbery suspect
Crime Stoppers: Search for armed robbery suspect
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene