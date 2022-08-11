NC DHHS Flu
Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season

This comes after the theme park announced a few days ago that four rides in the Crossroads section of the park will close for good.
Thursday’s Carowinds announcement is expected shortly before 10 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds is set to make some “major announcements” Thursday morning regarding the 2023 operating season.

This comes after the theme park announced a few days ago that four rides in the Crossroads section of the park will close for good.

Those rides - the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star – closed on Aug. 1.

Thursday’s Carowinds announcement is expected shortly before 10 a.m.

