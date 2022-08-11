Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds is set to make some “major announcements” Thursday morning regarding the 2023 operating season.

This comes after the theme park announced a few days ago that four rides in the Crossroads section of the park will close for good.

Those rides - the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star – closed on Aug. 1.

Thursday’s Carowinds announcement is expected shortly before 10 a.m.

