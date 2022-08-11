NC DHHS Flu
American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport

By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are coming to American Airlines flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

American is, by far, the biggest carrier that flies out of CLT Airport and these changes mean travelers will have fewer options.

According to the airline, American is not cutting its routes, but there will be fewer flights per day in the fall.

Starting in September, American is cutting 503 flights, roughly 17 flights a day, the airline announced. In October 595, flights were removed, equating to about 20 each day. American Airlines officials did not specify which flights are being cut.

The changes will take place in the months of September and October.
The changes will take place in the months of September and October.(Source: WBTV)

This comes as CLT Airport has seen hundreds of flights canceled or delayed through the summer. Some of those cancellations or delays are because of weather, and some is due to a pilot shortage.

Related: More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday

Last week, the Department of Transportation proposed a new rule that would require airlines to issue refunds on flights that were delayed longer than three hours.

American Airlines staff said travelers whose upcoming flight may be impacted as a result of these adjustments will be notified about an alternate flight.

If that change doesn’t work, the passenger can seek a full refund through the airline’s standard schedule change policy, a news release stated.

