Amber Alert canceled after missing 5-year-old N.C. girl found safe, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 5-year-old girl at the center of a North Carolina Amber Alert has been found safe, police say.

According to the Cary Police Department, the North Carolina Highway Patrol located 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce and her mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston, safely in Benson, N.C.

Walston is accused of abducting the child. There was no immediate information as to what charges she may face.

Police confirmed the Amber Alert has been canceled since the child is safe.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved