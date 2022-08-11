NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Amber Alert canceled after missing 5-year-old N.C. girl found safe, police say

The child was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 5-year-old girl at the center of a North Carolina Amber Alert has been found safe, police say.

According to the Cary Police Department, the North Carolina Highway Patrol located 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce and her mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston, safely in Benson, N.C.

Walston is accused of abducting the child. There was no immediate information as to what charges she may face.

Police confirmed the Amber Alert has been canceled since the child is safe.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved

Most Read

This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC on Thursday, October 7, 2021. North...
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
Edward Francis Morgan, Jr., 55, of Concord was charged.
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

Latest News

The park recently announced that four long-time rides were closing for good.
Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season
The $13 million park opened in October of last year.
Veterans group and supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park
American Airlines announced it is cutting some flights out of Charlotte Douglas International...
American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport
Carolina Panthers fans will turn out to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest Thursday night.
Rain possible for Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium