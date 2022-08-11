Al Conklin: First Alert Thursday for possible pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a First Alert for Thursday as a cold front moves south over the region today, causing our rain chances to steadily pick up.

First Alert: Stormy cold front today

Cooler and drier weather for the weekend

Temps to hold below-average next week

Pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will all be possible and could bring impacts to the Panthers Fan Fest. Keep your rain gear and First Alert Weather App handy!

It won’t be an all-day washout but stay weather aware if you do have any outdoor plans, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Today will still be tropically humid, but with clouds around and the risk of showers, afternoon readings will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Storms will slowly diminish tonight, but there could still be a parting shower around early Friday before much drier conditions move in as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend!

Although afternoon highs will still be warm in the middle 80s, the lower dew points will make for a refreshing and comfortable weekend forecast, especially in the evenings and mornings as overnight lows drop into the low 60s (upper 50s in outlying areas, upper 40s in a few spots in the mountains)!

Although Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, we will start to see a few more clouds Sunday; however rain chances will remain very low. Rain chances will only increase marginally early next week as temperatures are forecast to remain slightly below the seasonal average.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

