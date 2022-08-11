9 days from the start of high school football and FFN

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday night to tune up.

The Bulldogs hosted Concord, Hickory Ridge, and West Charlotte.

All 4 teams had a great showing on a nice overcast evening in Concord.

We are also 9 days from the start of Football Friday Night and it’s a special year for FFN as the show turns 40.

So join us on August 19th at 11:20 for Football Friday Night.

