9 days from the start of high school football and FFN
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday night to tune up.
The Bulldogs hosted Concord, Hickory Ridge, and West Charlotte.
All 4 teams had a great showing on a nice overcast evening in Concord.
We are also 9 days from the start of Football Friday Night and it’s a special year for FFN as the show turns 40.
So join us on August 19th at 11:20 for Football Friday Night.
