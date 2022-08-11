NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

9 days from the start of high school football and FFN

With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday...
With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday night to tune up.
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday night to tune up.

The Bulldogs hosted Concord, Hickory Ridge, and West Charlotte.

All 4 teams had a great showing on a nice overcast evening in Concord.

We are also 9 days from the start of Football Friday Night and it’s a special year for FFN as the show turns 40.

So join us on August 19th at 11:20 for Football Friday Night.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC on Thursday, October 7, 2021. North...
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
Edward Francis Morgan, Jr., 55, of Concord was charged.
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

Latest News

With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday...
9 days from the start of high school football and FFN
Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers ran all over the Saints.
Panthers to attack with McCaffrey, not worry about injuries
The new facility will house approximately 125 NASCAR Productions and MRN employees with further...
Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord
Rapper Nelly will perform ahead of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in...
Award-winning rapper to headline pre-race concert at Bank of America ROVAL 400