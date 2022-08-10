NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Two killed, including paramedic, after car drove through crash scene in Florence County, EMS says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities confirmed that two people, including a paramedic, were killed during a crash investigation in Florence County.

The Florence County Emergency Medical Services said just before 9 p.m. Monday, paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters were investigating a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence.

While they were on the scene and caring for the victims of the crash, a car that was not involved in the first wreck drove through the scene and hit at least four people, EMS said.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed a paramedic, Florence police officer and state trooper were hit.

Florence County EMS said it lost one of its paramedics in the crash.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics,” Florence County EMS posted. “We ask for prayers for everyone involved.”

RELATED COVERAGE | Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies offer support after Florence Co. paramedic killed while responding to crash

Darlington County EMS sent out its condolences after the deadly crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out tonight to all Florence County First Responders and their families. We are here for you, our brothers and sisters. God Bless and give you comfort,” the agency posted on Facebook.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released by the coroner yet.

WMBF News will bring you new developments on this story as we get them into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina...
Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck
This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
In May diners lined up when the Stag & Doe reopened for take out business.
Popular Rowan Co. restaurant’s dining room reopening after two-year pandemic closure

Latest News

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Teen killed, two injured in head-on Chesterfield County, S.C. crash
Legion Brewing has expanded its distribution to North Carolina communities to the west and some...
Legion Brewing expands distribution outside of Charlotte for first time
Teen killed, two injured in head-on Chesterfield County, S.C. crash
Gastonia police say a man pretended to be a food delivery person before burglarizing a nearby...
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say