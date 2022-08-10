‘They are the essential ingredient:’ CMS leaders discuss teacher, staff vacancies at board meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Recruiting qualified teachers was one of the hot topics at Tuesday’s Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board Meeting.

Both interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh and CMS cabinet members presented a Back to School report.

CMS is welcoming 674 teachers to the district this fall, but there are still hundreds of open positions.

As of Aug. 9, CMS human resources says that 96% of the schools are fully staffed with teachers. That remaining 4% is roughly 377 teachers or three teachers per school.

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says 674 teachers are starting in CMS this year. 377 are new teachers overall, 297 have previous teaching experience. Hattabaugh says they need an excess of 350 teachers to fill open positions. — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) August 9, 2022

“They are the essential ingredient to moving students forward and meeting the goals and guardrails established by the board,” Hattabaugh said.

CMS leaders are working with the learning community’s superintendents and school principals to make sure guest teachers, substitute teachers, and other district staff are up to par with training to instruct students.

“When it’s outside of their scope based on the resources that are right at the hands of the LC superintendent they will lean on the rest of the district departments to ensure that we have adults in place who can actually begin the instructional day for students,” said Dr. Kondra Rattley, the chief of equity and school performance.

“We will have guest teachers in place who will be supporting, and we’ll be using different staff, facilitators, and interventionists that have been formally in the classroom,” Hattabaugh said.

CMS also has 41 open bus driver positions, which is half of the number they needed in August of 2021. The district has held multiple job fairs over the summer to also recruit custodians and cafeteria workers.

The district also needs roughly 100 cafeteria workers.

CMS’s first day of school is Aug. 29.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.