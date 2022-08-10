NC DHHS Flu
Teen killed, two injured in head-on Chesterfield County, S.C. crash

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Kirkley Road near McMillian Road just outside of Jefferson.
Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager was killed and two people were flown to the hospital after an overnight crash in Chesterfield County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Kirkley Road near McMillian Road just outside of Jefferson.

Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on.

According to the highway patrol, the driver who crossed the center line was a 16-year-old who died at the scene.

Troopers say one person in that car was flown to Atrium Main in Charlotte.

The driver of the other car was OK, but their 17-year-old passenger was hurt and also flown to the hospital, according to authorities.

The name of the victim killed in the crash has not been released at this time.

