Students, teachers welcome students back for first day of classes in Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools are back in class today for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.

“Well there’s a little bit of grief for giving up the freedoms of the summer, but as soon as I’m back in school, or this year at the beginning teacher conference and we start to see new teachers or new students, old students, the excitement returns really quickly,” said Rachel Moysan, a Social Studies teacher at East Rowan High School, and the district’s Teacher of the Year.

The new school year brings new challenges. WBTV asked Jeannie McDowell of Rowan-Salisbury Schools to list a few “talking points” for the new school year:

All staff will be receiving raises this year, and all staff who have been employed without a break in service between November 15, 2021, and October 31, 2022, will receive a bonus.

From upgrading safety features in our schools to pouring into professional learning opportunities across the country, our staff has worked tirelessly over the summer to prepare for our students’ return to school.

We have implemented Titan K12, a new program for all things related to school nutrition. Families can view menus, pay for meals, and apply for free and reduced lunches.

The federal waivers that funded free lunches have expired, so students will need to begin paying for lunch this year. However, we will continue to offer free breakfast to all students in all of our schools.

One other difference for the year is that the district does not yet have a superintendent. The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education has been actively involved in the search process, while April Kuhn has been working as the interim superintendent.

The announcement follows former interim superintendent Dr. Jason Gardner’s appointment as superintendent of the Mooresville Graded School District (MGSD).

“Ms. Kuhn has been a constant source of both excellence and stability in everything she does for the district. We are excited to have her leading Rowan-Salisbury Schools as we finalize our superintendent search,” said Board Chairman Dean Hunter. Hunter added that the Board is taking the superintendent search very seriously. “We know it’s imperative to get a good superintendent quickly. We’re moving forward, and we made a lot of progress today narrowing down candidates.”

“We are so excited to welcome our students and staff back into the buildings,” Kuhn said in a message to parents. “In the past few years we’ve been met with unprecedented challenges and I am n awe of the way that our staff has shown up and given their best to support our students. I’m excited about this school year, there’s something special about a fresh start, and at Rowan-Salisbury Schools, we look forward to engaging and nurturing our students.”

For a complete listing of Back-To-School resources, including bell times, a calendar, transfer information, a school supply list, and more, visit the district’s page here.

