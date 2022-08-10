NC DHHS Flu
South Iredell HS student graduates from intense eight-week Navy Summer Flight Academy

The Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students.
Jaydn Dixon
Jaydn Dixon(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at South Iredell High School completed an impressive accomplishment this month by graduating from the Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy.

Jadyn Dixon finished the intensive eight-week aviation program at Delaware states University, receiving her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits. The program was from June 12- Aug. 5.

Dixon was one of just 20 high-performing 11th and 12th graders throughout the United States selected for the elite program, which was established in 2021 to increase diversity in Naval aviation.

The Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The cost of the program is approximately $24,000 per student but is offered at zero cost to participants and with no obligations. Upon completion of the program, each student earns a private pilot certification/license and five college credits.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity,” says Commander Chris “Frozone” Williams, a Navy fighter pilot, instructor, and former Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for CNAF. “Jadyn Dixon has what it takes to be a leader in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to have played a part in her personal and professional journey.”

During the Summer Flight Academy, she passed the FAA written exam, completed 42.6 hours of flight time, including multiple solo flights, and earned her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits.

