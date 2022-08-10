NC DHHS Flu
School bus driver accused of stalking 8-year-old boy

The suspect is accused of harassing the boy, secretly visiting his home at night and putting GPS tracking on his parents’ vehicles. (WBZ, DOJ MUGSHOT)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENLAND, N.H. (WBZ) - A school bus driver in New Hampshire is accused of stalking an 8-year-old boy and his family. Federal prosecutors say the suspect also gave the boy gifts, letters and cell phones.

Michael Chick, a former school bus driver at Greenland Central School, is accused of harassing an 8-year-old student on his route, secretly visiting the boy’s home at night and putting GPS tracking on his parents’ vehicles.

“As law enforcement officers, it is paramount that we protect our most vulnerable, and in this case, the vulnerable is a child,” said Jane Young, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.

School bus driver Michael Chick, 39, is accused of stalking and harassing an 8-year-old boy on his route. He is charged with interstate stalking.(Source: DOJ Mugshot, WBZ via CNN)

The details in the 20-page affidavit are disturbing.

Chick, 39, allegedly admitted he gave the victim three prepaid phones. In the man’s bedroom, investigators found handwritten notes instructing the boy to change out of his sleeping shorts, take selfies and return the phone by dropping it out his window.

Prosecutors say Chick told the 8-year-old a team of as many as 800 people was threatening to kidnap and torture him if he didn’t follow the instructions.

Investigators found a note that they say he showed the boy on the bus.

“You had too many chances. This is not working. We are done (expletive) around. Make this happen now or the kid disappears,” the note read.

Chick was arrested after investigators raided his home in Eliot, Maine. He is charged with interstate stalking and is in custody, pending a hearing.

“This investigation is in the infancy stages. We will follow whatever evidence develops. As far as we can, we will pursue every avenue that is available to us,” Young said.

Chick’s brother says he doesn’t believe he would be involved with anything like what he is accused of and has never seen that kind of behavior from him.

Authorities aren’t sure if this is an isolated incident, so they are asking other parents to come forward if their children had inappropriate contact with Chick.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

