One more day in the 90s before a First Alert for possible widespread Thursday storms
Scattered showers and storms are likely once again during the second half of the day.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re partly sunny and very humid again today with hot afternoon temperatures rebounding back to the low 90s with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.
- One more hot and humid day in the 90s
- First Alert: Stormy cold front Thursday
- Friday-Weekend: Cooler and much drier
Scattered showers and storms are likely once again during the second half of the day. This will most likely be the last day of 90-degree-plus heat, as a major cool front plows through the Carolinas on Thursday.
First Alert: As that cold front moves south over the region, rain chances will pick up Thursday. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will all be possible and could bring impacts to the Panthers Fan Fest. Keep your rain gear and First Alert Weather App handy! It won’t be an all-day washout, but stay weather aware if you do have any outdoor plans.
The rain will move out and much drier conditions will be moving in as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend! Although afternoon highs will still be warm in the middle 80s, the lower dew points will make for a refreshing and comfortable weekend forecast, especially in the evenings and mornings as overnight lows drop into the low 60s (upper 50s in outlying areas, upper 40s in the mountains).
Although Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, we will start to see a few more clouds Sunday; however, rain chances will remain very low.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
