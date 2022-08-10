One more day in the 90s before a First Alert for possible widespread Thursday storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re partly sunny and very humid again today with hot afternoon temperatures rebounding back to the low 90s with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

One more hot and humid day in the 90s

First Alert: Stormy cold front Thursday

Friday-Weekend: Cooler and much drier

Mild & dry for the start, hot & humid for recess & the afternoon bus ride home, but no rain for the first day of school for @RSSchoolsNC & @MGSDschools today. The thunderstorm chance picks up AFTER the final bell rings at the close of the day. @WBTV_News #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/W2A1I8xGwd — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 10, 2022

Scattered showers and storms are likely once again during the second half of the day. This will most likely be the last day of 90-degree-plus heat, as a major cool front plows through the Carolinas on Thursday.

Thunderstorms chances today are greatest in the mountains today, tapering down to the typical 30%-40% around #CLT & the rest of the @wbtv_news area. Storms in the Piedmont will fire late & linger thru the evening hours. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/VH9gzxQT40 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 10, 2022

First Alert: As that cold front moves south over the region, rain chances will pick up Thursday. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will all be possible and could bring impacts to the Panthers Fan Fest. Keep your rain gear and First Alert Weather App handy! It won’t be an all-day washout, but stay weather aware if you do have any outdoor plans.

Rain chances today around #CLT will be back-end loaded, but storms may fire up in the mountains shortly after lunchtime. Better chance for perhaps more widespread storms in the @wbtv_news area comes Thursday before we quiet down for the Friday & the weekend #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/oOhaA5EQDs — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 10, 2022

The rain will move out and much drier conditions will be moving in as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend! Although afternoon highs will still be warm in the middle 80s, the lower dew points will make for a refreshing and comfortable weekend forecast, especially in the evenings and mornings as overnight lows drop into the low 60s (upper 50s in outlying areas, upper 40s in the mountains).

Although Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, we will start to see a few more clouds Sunday; however, rain chances will remain very low.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

