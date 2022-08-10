One killed, another injured in northwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive at 3:46 p.m., Medic said.

Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

