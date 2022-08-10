One killed, another injured in northwest Charlotte crash
The crash happened on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday.
The crash happened on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive at 3:46 p.m., Medic said.
Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
