One killed, another injured in northwest Charlotte crash

The crash happened on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.
One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.
One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive at 3:46 p.m., Medic said.

Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

