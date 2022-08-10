NC DHHS Flu
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues

North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC on Thursday, October 7, 2021. North Wilkesboro Speedway was a NASCAR short track. The track operated from 1949 until 1996.(Jeff Siner (The Charlotte Observer))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month.

The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.

“We want to put on the best show possible for our fans, and this decision was made in the interest of both our patrons and competitors,” Racetrack Revival said in a statement.”

The speedway will still host fans, drivers and team on Aug. 12-13 for CRA and Southern Super Series Super Late Model and BCTS Compacts action. On Aug 30-31, the CARS Tour Late Model Stocks, Limited Stocks and Street Stocks will be held.

