North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month.

The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.

“We want to put on the best show possible for our fans, and this decision was made in the interest of both our patrons and competitors,” Racetrack Revival said in a statement.”

The speedway will still host fans, drivers and team on Aug. 12-13 for CRA and Southern Super Series Super Late Model and BCTS Compacts action. On Aug 30-31, the CARS Tour Late Model Stocks, Limited Stocks and Street Stocks will be held.

Statement on our August 19-20 event cancelation: pic.twitter.com/OzIOaqcPuC — Racetrack Revival North Wilkesboro (@RTRevival) August 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.