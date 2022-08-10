Legion Brewing expands distribution outside of Charlotte for first time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fans of one of Charlotte’s most popular local craft brewers can now find its beers outside of the Queen City.

Legion Brewing, which has three taprooms in Charlotte, announced it has expanded its distribution outside Charlotte for the first time in its seven-year history.

The brewery’s beers can now be found on tap and on grocery shelves in Gastonia, Belmont, and Lincolnton.

Legion Brewing’s staff said they’ll cross state lines to the south and bring its’ brews to Fort Mill and Rock Hill in South Carolina.

“We are excited to be able to share what we love with our North Carolina neighbors to the west and our neighbors to the south in South Carolina,” Phil Buchy, owner and CEO of Legion Brewing, said.

Established in 2015, the brewing company first launched its canning operations in Charlotte during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In May, Legion Brewing opened its new West Morehead Street location, which now serves as the company’s primary production facility and has a 100,000-barrel capacity, a news release stated.

