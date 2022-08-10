NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Legion Brewing expands distribution outside of Charlotte for first time

Legion Brewing, which has three taprooms in Charlotte, announced it has expanded its distribution outside Charlotte for the first time in its seven-year history.
Established in 2015, the brewing company first launched its canning operations in Charlotte during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fans of one of Charlotte’s most popular local craft brewers can now find its beers outside of the Queen City.

Legion Brewing, which has three taprooms in Charlotte, announced it has expanded its distribution outside Charlotte for the first time in its seven-year history.

The brewery’s beers can now be found on tap and on grocery shelves in Gastonia, Belmont, and Lincolnton.

Legion Brewing’s staff said they’ll cross state lines to the south and bring its’ brews to Fort Mill and Rock Hill in South Carolina.

“We are excited to be able to share what we love with our North Carolina neighbors to the west and our neighbors to the south in South Carolina,” Phil Buchy, owner and CEO of Legion Brewing, said.

Established in 2015, the brewing company first launched its canning operations in Charlotte during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In May, Legion Brewing opened its new West Morehead Street location, which now serves as the company’s primary production facility and has a 100,000-barrel capacity, a news release stated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina...
Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck
In May diners lined up when the Stag & Doe reopened for take out business.
Popular Rowan Co. restaurant’s dining room reopening after two-year pandemic closure
This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems

Latest News

Optimist Hall adds parking fees
Optimist Hall adds parking fees
Legion Brewing expands distribution outside of Charlotte for first time
In September of last year, Charlotte City Council approved nearly $2 million dollars to design...
CATS wants feedback on where a new light rail stop should go
CATS wants feedback on where a new light rail stop should go