Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis.

Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.

Officers were able to locate the suspect quickly and place him under arrest. An undisclosed amount of money was recovered.

Edward Francis Morgan, Jr., 55, of Concord, was transported to the Cabarrus County Magistrate’s Office where he was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He remains there under a $150,000 secured bond.

No one was injured during the incident.

