Heat continues Wednesday along with afternoon and evening storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From Meteorologist Bekah Birdsaw: One more day of hot temperatures and spotty storms before changes move in starting with an enhanced risk for storms Thursday, then a drop in temperatures.

🌩️ Three things:

Today: Afternoon, evening spotty storms and heat

First Alert Thursday: Numerous showers and storms

Shot of cooler air towards the weekend

Today will be a similar setup to previous days with afternoon clouds and high temperatures making it into the lower 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s. A few storms will develop across the area for the afternoon/evening.

The primary threat with these storms: Gusty winds and localized flooding.

As a cold front moves in, rain chances will go up Thursday afternoon and evening with numerous showers and storms likely. High temperatures will drop down to the upper 80s. We’ll be keeping an eye out for storms around the time of Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America stadium!

Friday will feel the effects of the cold front with only an isolated storm possible and high temperatures near the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall to the low 60s by Saturday morning!

Mainly dry and slightly cooler weather will take over for the weekend with high temperatures lingering in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sun and lower humidity.

More summerlike weather today... spotty storms, heat, etc.



Thursday brings in a better chance for storms as a cold front moves in especially in the evening hours.



After the front moves off, looking comfortable and pleasant for the weekend with a nice break from the heat! pic.twitter.com/M0owcsObYr — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) August 9, 2022

Have a great rest of the week!

