NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Heat continues Wednesday along with afternoon and evening storms

Today will be a similar setup to previous days with afternoon clouds and high temperatures.
Today will be a similar setup to previous days with afternoon clouds and high temperatures...
Today will be a similar setup to previous days with afternoon clouds and high temperatures making it into the lower 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s(WBTV)
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From Meteorologist Bekah Birdsaw: One more day of hot temperatures and spotty storms before changes move in starting with an enhanced risk for storms Thursday, then a drop in temperatures.

🌩️ Three things:

  • Today: Afternoon, evening spotty storms and heat
  • First Alert Thursday: Numerous showers and storms
  • Shot of cooler air towards the weekend
One more day of hot temperatures and spotty storms before changes move in starting with an...
One more day of hot temperatures and spotty storms before changes move in starting with an enhanced risk for storms Thursday, then a drop in temperatures.(WBTV)

Today will be a similar setup to previous days with afternoon clouds and high temperatures making it into the lower 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s. A few storms will develop across the area for the afternoon/evening.

The primary threat with these storms: Gusty winds and localized flooding.

As a cold front moves in, rain chances will go up Thursday afternoon and evening with numerous showers and storms likely. High temperatures will drop down to the upper 80s. We’ll be keeping an eye out for storms around the time of Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America stadium!

First Alert Thursday: Numerous showers and storms
First Alert Thursday: Numerous showers and storms(WBTV)

Friday will feel the effects of the cold front with only an isolated storm possible and high temperatures near the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall to the low 60s by Saturday morning!

Mainly dry and slightly cooler weather will take over for the weekend with high temperatures lingering in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sun and lower humidity.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of the week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina...
Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck
In May diners lined up when the Stag & Doe reopened for take out business.
Popular Rowan Co. restaurant’s dining room reopening after two-year pandemic closure

Latest News

Thunderstorm chances Wednesday are greatest in the mountains, tapering down to the typical 30...
One more day in the 90s before a First Alert for possible widespread Thursday storms
One more day in the 90s before a First Alert for possible widespread Thursday storms
First Alert Thursday, with strong storms at times
First Alert Thursday, with strong storms at times
First Alert Thursday, with strong storms at times
First Alert Thursday, with strong storms at times