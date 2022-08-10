Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream.

After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program participants’ home, thanks to the support of Wells Fargo, Cabarrus County, Corning, Volvo, Publics, and the Jay M. Robinson and Central Cabarrus high schools’ construction and trade departments, Tanika Farris and her daughters now have achieved home ownership for themselves.

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County provided this inspiring story to WBTV: For the last several years, Tanika Farris and her daughters’ ages (23) and (17), have lived in income-based housing. Although she has been grateful for the opportunity, the small apartment is not in good condition. There is mold growing in the bathroom, ceiling leaks when it rains, rodents outside of the apartment, and windows that don’t open.

Tanika learned about Habitat Cabarrus’ Homeownership program from two homeowners. They both encouraged her to apply for the program many times. When asked about her time in the program she stated, “It was one of the best life-changing opportunities I have ever experienced. One of my goals for my life was to become a homeowner but I didn’t have any clear direction as to how I would be able to do so until I ran across the homeowners in the program and that is when I finally found the vision of possibility being a homeowner”.

Tanika reports she has gained so much from the process because she has learned so much. The most challenging part about being in the program has been trying to find balance in her life between the program, her job, and her children. She said as she began to adjust, it became a thrill for her because of how many things she was able to learn and experience firsthand. She enjoys learning new skills on the construction site. ‘My first time, I was so nervous and had no clue of what to do, “she said with guidance from the site supervisor she learned different techniques and how to use the tools in the right way. What she loves the most about being on the site is working with volunteers’ other homeowners and the bonds they’ve built.

When asked about Financial Peace University, she stated that it is very helpful. “I learned a lot and it is definitely a good guide to follow, even my daughter learned how to budget her money at a young age. It helps and breaks down so much information that you wouldn’t think it would work but it does when you take time to do it.”

Tanika says that she and her children are ready for the change. They can finally be in a safe environment, and they can personalize their own space the way they like. “I’m excited because all my hard work has finally turned into blessings that I didn’t expect to receive so soon,” she says. Best of all I would have a yard to enjoy seeing my grandson playing in.

It means so much to Tanika to be able to see her dream of homeownership come to fruition. She reports that she is so thankful for the opportunity and shares it with all her friends She says the program has changed her life as she’s become more disciplined and knows that it will open even more opportunities for her. She also stated that she would like to thank everybody who has or will help make her dreams come true, without y’all this would’ve been possible.

