Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who wore Amazon delivery uniform during armed robbery

By Alex Giles
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who wore an Amazon delivery uniform during an armed robbery.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the Skill Games arcade near the intersection of Valleydale Road and Summerville Road in northwest Charlotte.

Detective Rick Smith, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator, explained that man wore the uniform to enter the business.

“This particular business you have to be allowed access in so that may have been somewhat of the ploy to pose as a delivery person to gain access,” Smith explained.

Surveillance footage shows the man brandish a weapon and grab an employee once he is in the business. The video footage shows the intruder take the employee to the back of the arcade and collect money from the business’ back room.

Smith said it is surprising to see someone carry out a brazen armed robbery in the middle of the day.

“It’s becoming more and more common,” the detective explained. “This was about 4 p.m. We had patrons on the inside so yeah, it’s a little bit surprising but this day and age people are doing and trying whatever.”

Surveillance footage shows the armed man in the delivery uniform lead the employee back through the business once money has been collected from the back of the arcade. The video shows the man leave the business with boxes full of money.

Smith said no one in the arcade was seriously hurt during the robbery.

“I’ve always said, the only thing you can do is be very cooperative. Be as cooperative as you can, give the suspect what they want and again we were fortunate that no one in this circumstance was seriously hurt,” the detective elaborated.

He said the man appeared to be wearing fake dreadlocks and a mask in addition to the Amazon uniform.

“We ask the public to take a look at the person or if you may just have some inside knowledge of this, give us a call,” said Smith.

Branden Baribeau, an Amazon spokesperson, told WBTV that Amazon does not think the intruder was someone who works delivers for Amazon.

“Based off our preliminary review, we don’t believe this person delivers for Amazon. We’re continuing to review the information and will be working with local law enforcement as they investigate,” said Baribeau.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

