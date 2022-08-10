Corkscrew in Birkdale Village closing after 18 years amidst redevelopment project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As growth and development continue to spread across Huntersville, the popular shopping center Birkdale Village is transforming.

Developers with North American Properties are in the midst of a $20 million dollar revamp of the center including upscale outdoor lounge areas, a full service concierge and valet, and new retail and restaurants.

But with those changes, comes a chapter closing for at least one small business.

The director of operations for Corkscrew says the new management team told him his wine bar is not going to be a part of the new vision for Birkdale Village.

“You’re taking away their neighborhood place where they come to relax, uncork and unwind,” Joseph Klosek told WBTV.

Klosek says business at Corkscrew has never been better.

“We have our Fort Mill shop as well,” he said. “Both shops are doing fantastic. We have a great clientele, we have wonderful folks, regulars who have been with us for quite a long time.”

He says when redevelopment started happening, his team put together a plan to grow with Birkdale Village, even working on a speakeasy concept for his space.

“Craft cocktails, extended light fare, wines by the glass, craft beer,” he said.

But he says that idea was denied, and the team at North American Properties told him his lease would not be renewed.

“We weren’t given a reason, we were just told we weren’t going to be a part of it,” he said.

The news is hitting loyal customers hard.

“That hometown feel, really nice hangout spot for people who love wine,” Ray Holman said. “It reminds you of being in Napa. I lived in Napa for 25 years.”

That atmosphere is what Holman says can’t be replaced. He says the community will follow Corkscrew wherever it goes next.

Klosek says this is not the end for Corkscrew in this area.

“We will hopefully land somewhere at the lake,” he said. “We wish to continue to be a part of this community that we have cherished and given back to as well.”

Corkscrew will stay open through January 15th.

A spokesperson for North American Properties did not respond to requests for comment, but did recently announce new tenants for the village, including wine concept Foxcroft Wine Co.

