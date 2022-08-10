NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Fourth of July shooting, hoping to return to school

An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be back in school soon. (Source: The Roberts family)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in a mass shooting that happened on the Fourth of July says he hopes to return to school in the coming months.

Cooper Roberts was hit with a bullet that severed his spinal cord - paralyzing him from the waist down and damaging his aorta and esophagus, according to his family.

Cooper’s parents said returning to public school once he’s done with rehabilitation will be a huge motivation for their son, saying he’s excited to see his friends.

The 8-year-old has another six to 12 weeks at a rehab facility. The family said he would then move to attend half days with his twin brother at their elementary school.

Cooper is among dozens injured in the Highland Park shooting that occurred in Illinois during an Independence Day parade, where seven others were killed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Crews were called to a deadly crash at Interstate 85 North and Graham Street Monday morning.
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina...
Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck

Latest News

Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
Development exploding in Huntersville: fastest growing town in Mecklenburg County
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen (right) participated...
Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be...
Boy paralyzed hopes to return to school