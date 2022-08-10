NC DHHS Flu
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened on Audubon Drive.

Investigators say the man rang a doorbell to see if someone was inside the home. When the homeowner answered the Ring camera, the man said he had a delivery for a home nearby.

Police say that home, also on Audubon Drive, was later broken into while someone was asleep inside. That person woke up once they heard people inside their residence.

According to authorities, the would-be burglars ran away without taking anything.

Gastonia Police say burglary suspects will often ring doorbells, knock on doors or peer through windows to see if anyone is inside before breaking in.

Anyone with information on the Audubon Drive burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous and they may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

