Brides, grooms face most expensive wedding season in years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If it seems like everyone is getting married or about to get married, you’re not wrong. CBS reports that 2.6 million couples are expected to tie the knot this year. That’s 20 percent more than in 2019.

Thousands of those weddings are those that were postponed during the pandemic. But now, with so many people trying to walk down the aisle, inflation is making it harder to do so. The average cost of a wedding is getting higher and higher with no end in sight.

It may be the worst time to get married right now, which is not the easiest thing for brides and grooms to hear.

But with inflation at one of the highest rates in years, everything from venues to photographers to flowers is going to cost you a lot more.

Jeannette Aybar, soon to be Jeannette Chap knew it was meant to be after seeing her now-fiancé Jonathan at Orange Theory.

“I think it was 6 months it took him to ask me on a date,” she said. “I feel like it’s every girl’s dream.”

But along with wedding bells in November comes a hefty bill.

“Oh my god 100%”

From the perfect venue to your favorite bouquets...

“Like if the word ‘wedding’ is in it, it’s gonna be pretty expensive.

“And she was like I start at $10,000 just for flowers. And I was like oof, we can’t afford...like do I want to spend $10,000 on flowers?”

Future brides and grooms are now having to save where they can like never before. The average wedding cost was $34,000 in 2021, according to CBS. And this year, experts say the cost of getting married is 10 to 15 percent more. Inflation, they say, is to blame.

Lisa Pleasant, a wedding planner here in Charlotte, says in her 12 years in the industry, this year is hands-down the priciest.

“A $50,000 wedding this year might be like 60 this year.”

And if you’re looking to buy a wedding dress, the owner at J. Major Bridal Boutique says to expect to pay more for one this year compared to the last six years.

“So to have all those materials shipped in, and some of the companies won’t even make the materials anymore because of how expensive they are,” J Major’s Bridal Boutique owner Nicole Whittaker said.

Jennifer Phan, who got married in June, said she and her now-husband paid double their initial budget.

“I didn’t think it was going to be that expensive, honestly. If you’re really trying to budget, just keep your guest number down as much as possible.”

But despite the cost, come November 5, Aybar says her wedding day will be priceless.

“It’s been a lot but I’m like, it’s gonna be a great day no matter what.”

If you are a bride and you’ve seen this, there are ways you don’t have to spend all your savings. Experts suggest prioritizing your most important expenditures and then consider other add-ons you would want, like a photo booth. You can also consider using the same flowers you used for the ceremony at the reception.

