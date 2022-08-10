Award-winning rapper to headline pre-race concert at Bank of America ROVAL 400

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most decorated rappers will headline this fall’s pre-race concert ahead of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Oct. 9, Nelly will perform an hour-long concert prior to the start of the race, and will also play a role in driver introductions ahead of the green flag.

“I can’t wait to Rock the ROVAL and get fans revved up for an afternoon of NASCAR action,” Nelly said. “We’re bringing the party to Charlotte Motor Speedway and it’s going to be big!”

Songs he is expected to perform include ‘Grillz,’ ‘Dilemma,’ ‘Hot in Herre,’ and ‘Shake Ya Tailfeather.’

The concert will take place in the infield and is free for fans who have tickets to the race. A ‘Track Pass’ ticket upgrade will give fans stage-front access to both the race and driver introductions.

Race tickets start at $49 for adults and $10 for children under 12.

The ROVAL will be the final race in the Round of 12 in NASCAR’s playoffs. Races at Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway are also included in the round.

NASCAR’s 2022 champion will be crowned less than a month later on Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

Denny Hamlin won the Coca-Cola 600 back in May, Charlotte’s earlier race this season.

