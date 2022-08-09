NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

West Charlotte crash kills 1

This is a developing situation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are on scene near a fatal crash Tuesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are on scene near a fatal crash Tuesday morning.(Sky3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a wreck in west Charlotte, according to Medic.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Freedom Drive, close to West Morehead Drive. The area is currently shut down and motorists should avoid the area.

Footage from Sky3 showed a downed motorcycle in the roadway.

No other details have been confirmed.

This is a developing situation.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Crews were called to a deadly crash at Interstate 85 North and Graham Street Monday morning.
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

Latest News

Elizabeth Bailey arrest
More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape
A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina...
Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck
Tuesday’s auction came after the complex went into foreclosure earlier this year.
Epicentre auction ends with no higher bids against lender
Lucky for Life ticket
Gaston County man wins $1,000 a day for life prize