Typical summer weather continues, chance of storms for later in the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The summer pattern continues as we deal with more heat, humidity, and late-day storms but chances are upon us!

Today: Spotty storms, very hot

First Alert Thursday: Storms likely

Cool down comes by end of the week

Today will feature afternoon clouds with spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some will stay dry the whole day while others will get some good downpours! The primary threats with these storms are gusty winds and localized flooding. Otherwise, hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s.

Rain chances over the next few days (First Alert Weather)

Wednesday will be a similar setup with partly cloudy skies and spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s.

As a cold front moves in, rain chances will go up Thursday with storms likely. We’ll be keeping an eye out for storms around the start of Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America stadium!

After the cold front moves off, drier and slightly cooler weather will take over with high temperatures dropping to the mid-80s for the weekend and lower humidity!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of the week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.