NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl, SLED says

Three people are charged with murder after a 14-year-old girl with disabilities died in the Upstate.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Enforcement Division has filed charges in the investigation into the death of a Cherokee County 14-year-old with disabilities.

Heather Baynard, who had numerous health issues according to investigators, died on April 11 at the hospital after she was brought in unresponsive.

The Cherokee County coroner called it the “absolute worst case of child neglect” he had seen in his career.

SLED and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated Heather’s home, which the sheriff described as “deplorable.” He said the house was filled with feces, urine, flies, maggots and roaches.

Heather’s parents, David and Bobbie Jo Baynard, were arrested in May and charged with murder.

David Baynard and Bobbie Jo Baynard, charged with murder in death of 14-year-old daughter Heather
David Baynard and Bobbie Jo Baynard, charged with murder in death of 14-year-old daughter Heather(Cherokee Co. Detention Center)

SLED is now also charging Heather’s 20-year-old brother, Edward Vincent Baynard, with murder, child abuse, unlawful neglect and three counts of ill-treatment of animals.

According to his arrest warrants, Edward Baynard was a respite nurse and certified personal care assistant who failed to help his sister.

Edward Baynard, charged with murder in death of 14-year-old sister Heather
Edward Baynard, charged with murder in death of 14-year-old sister Heather(Cherokee Co. Detention Center)

David and Bobbie Jo Baynard are facing new charges for child abuse and unlawful neglect that were filed by SLED as well.

Warrants state the crib in which Heather lived was infested with bugs, urine and feces. Her parents are accused of canceling doctors appointments for her, despite the fact she was medically fragile.

Dozens of animals were taken from the property. The new warrants from SLED say animals at the home were severely malnourished, dehydrated and infested with fleas and worms. One dog was found dead on the property during a search warrant, SLED says.

Two of the puppies they rescued were in such poor condition, that they had to be euthanized, according to SLED.

All three suspects went through bond court on Monday night for the new charges. They are being held without bond in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina...
Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck
This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
In May diners lined up when the Stag & Doe reopened for take out business.
Popular Rowan Co. restaurant’s dining room reopening after two-year pandemic closure

Latest News

“I am ready to come home and enjoy something that I have worked so hard for!”- Homeowner Tanika...
Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Florence County coroner identifies paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drove through crash scene
Rowan-Salisbury, Mooresville Graded students return to class
Rowan-Salisbury, Mooresville Graded students return to class
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Teen killed, two injured in head-on Chesterfield County, S.C. crash