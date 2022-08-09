NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury crews battle fire at chemical plant

Employees told WBTV the plant makes adhesives.
Firefighters spent half an hour Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a chemical plant in...
Firefighters spent half an hour Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a chemical plant in Salisbury. (Source: Henkel North America)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters spent half an hour Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a chemical plant in Salisbury.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. at Henkel Co., an adhesives manufacturer off Cedar Springs Road, close to South Main Street.

The first crews to arrive noticed heavy, black smoke emanating from the building. Hazmat and additional firefighters were called in to help.

The fire was under control by 1:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Check back with WBTV.com for more information as it develops.

