Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Best was appointed to a seat on the Superior Court by Governor Roy Cooper last November.

In January, a WBTV investigation found Best had been accused of domestic violence in court filings made by her now ex-husband. The court file containing those allegations was kept from the public, WBTV found.

According to the narratives written by the security guards and MCSO deputies, the July incident started when Best tried to drive around a delivery truck that was parked at a loading dock and scratched her Porsche SUV.

“The driver got out of the SUV and started yelling at the delivery driver,” a guard stationed in the parking garage and who witnessed the entire incident wrote in his report.

“By the time I made it to the back of the truck, they were both nose to nose. I stepped in to separate them. They continued to yell at one another.”

Previous: A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.

The guard later described the situation as “out of control” in his narrative and said Best refused to leave, even after he told her to.

Another narrative written by a MCSO captain included details of a phone call between the captain and Best.

“Judge Best said the delivery driver tried to take pictures of her vehicle but she blocked her by slapping at her phone. Judge Best also said, the delivery driver tried to take pictures of her vehicle tag and she blocked her from taken (sic) pictures of her tag as well,” the narrative said.

“Judge Best did say she force (sic) the delivery driver back after trying to take pictures of her tag.”

According to the captain’s narrative, Best said she wanted to file an incident report but then changed her mind.

Neither the driver of the truck nor an employee for the company that manages the courthouse—who was at the dock to receive the truck delivery—wanted to provide written statements, according to the narratives.

But the employee who was receiving the delivery did tell a MCSO sergeant that “Judge Best grabbed the delivery driver by the shoulders/arms area and shook her.”

In an email, a lawyer for Best denied any wrongdoing by the judge.

“Judge Best did not assault anyone. Although the other driver did make contact with Judge Best in a threatening manner, Judge Best did not pursue criminal charges against the other driver,” Best’s attorney, Charles Everage, said.

