NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rainwater is unsafe to drink everywhere, researchers say

Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.
Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers say rainwater across the globe should be considered unsafe to drink because of the presence of what are known as “forever chemicals.”

The study is based on United States environmental protection standards for levels of the thousands of chemicals that do not break down and are continuously cycled through the environment.

The study by Stockholm University and ETH Zurich University concludes there is likely no part of the world unaffected by the contamination, saying the chemicals have been found in Antarctica and the Tibetan Plateau.

Research shows the chemicals, known as PFAS, may be associated with a number of health risks, including cancer.

The lead researcher said in the industrial world, people do not often drink rainwater, but many people around the world do and expect it to be safe, and it supplies many drinking water sources.

The study was published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Crews were called to a deadly crash at Interstate 85 North and Graham Street Monday morning.
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

Latest News

President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden signs US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO
FILE - Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in...
Giuliani must go to Atlanta for election probe, judge says
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a black 14 year old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
Firefighters spent half an hour Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a chemical plant in...
Salisbury crews battle fire at chemical plant