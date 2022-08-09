NC DHHS Flu
One killed, one injured in crash on Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to learn more about how this crash happened.
The crash killed one person and injured another.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after an overnight crash in east Charlotte, according to Medic.

The collision happened on East Independence Boulevard – in the outbound lanes between Briar Creek and Wendover roads - and involved at least two cars.

An alternate route to avoid the area during the morning commute is to take either Monroe Road or Central Avenue to then turn onto North Sharon Amity Road and get back onto East Independence Boulevard.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

