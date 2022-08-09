Olivia Newton-John talks about the healing power of music
In 2017, the singer and actress talked with WBTV while she was in Charlotte.
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress, died Monday at age 73.
While Newton-John was in Charlotte in 2017, WBTV’s Kristen Miranda had the opportunity to sit down with the Grammy-winning superstar to talk about her life and the power that music has on the healing process.
» Related from CBS News: A look at the legacy Olivia Newton-John leaves behind
“I’ve gone through, as everybody has. I’m sure everybody watching has gone through loss and grief,” Newton-John said. “I’ve always found my way of healing is through music.”
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.