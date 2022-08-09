Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road.

A 1999 Nissan Sentra attempted to exit a parking lot and turn left onto NC 27. The driver failed to yield the right of way and hit a 1992 GMC tractor-trailer, according to troopers. The driver of the Nissan, Belinda Shrewsbury Baker, 54, died at the scene. The rear-seat passenger, Michael Paul Baker, 10, was critically injured and taken to Atrium Health Lincoln, where he died. The front seat passenger, Glenn Baker, 59, was seriously injured and transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Michael was the son of Glenn and Belinda Baker.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Joseph Kelly, 55, received minor injuries. The vehicle was owned by the North Carolina Forest Service.

NC 27 was closed in the area for two hours during the on-scene investigation. All occupants of the Nissan were restrained by seatbelts.

Troopers say no charges are anticipated.

