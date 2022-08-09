NC DHHS Flu
Mother set to file lawsuit after former Concord officer kills son

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother of a man killed by a former Concord police officer back in February is set to sue the department.

According to a news release, Virginia Tayara will join her attorneys and others at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Charlotte to announce a wrongful death lawsuit against the Concord Police Department and former officer Timothy Larson.

Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from a dealership back in February. Once Larson arrived, authorities say he asked Combs to stop but he refused.

That’s when police say the two got involved in a fight, and Larson shot Combs, who later died at the hospital.

Larson was fired by the department in June for making “untruthful” statements about the incident during his interview with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The family was shown video of the incident. Tayara says it shows Larson shooting her son five times before reporting the shots fired call and then shooting Combs again after.

She also claims no physical altercation could be seen in the video.

Last week, an autopsy report determined Combs’ death was a homicide.

Check back with WBTV for more following the announcement.

