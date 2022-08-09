More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following previous charges for sex crimes against a student, a Statesville teacher was served two additional arrest warrants by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The new charges came after more evidence came to light about an alleged relationship between Bailey and the student.

She was given an additional $50,000 bond for the new charges. She was out on a $75,000 bond and on electronic house arrest for the previous charges.

Bailey is a science teacher at Northview Academy (formerly Pressly School) and is now suspended with pay pending an investigation by the ICSO. She has been employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District since Feb. 2010.

The investigation started July 20 after deputies received a report regarding a teacher possibly committing statutory rape against a student. She was initially charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years old or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student.

